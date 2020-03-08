NFL icons party in the rain during Super Bowl weekend downpour

NFL legends Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan didn’t let a Friday evening downpour spoil their Super Bowl celebrations.

The trio had been noticed at businessman Wayne Boich and Associated president Bruce Beal’s starry South Seaside party, mingling with stars together with Marc Anthony, Kevin Hart and Cardi B.

The personal party held at Boich’s waterfront mansion was deliberate to be held exterior, however an sudden downpour didn’t put a complete dampener on the enjoyable. Wyclef Jean mentioned, “I’m from Haiti and we don’t let slightly rain smash the enjoyable. We learn about rain and we’re going to party via this,” then he proceeded to carry out for an hour in the rain.

Partygoers mentioned Strahan and Anthony had been amongst those that had been seen dancing to Wyclef’s set whereas holding umbrellas. When the rain turned extra intense, the party stored going inside in the front room for 300 folks with performances from Rick Ross and Ludacris.

Cardi B – who had been paid an estimated six figures to carry out at the bash – arrived later with husband Offset to search out her anticipated present was a washout, however she nonetheless jumped on a makeshift stage in the front room to want Beal a contented birthday and introduced him with a 15 liter $45,000 bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne.

Different large names at the party included Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins proprietor Stephen Ross, Jorge Perez, Marcelo Claure, Deandre Hopkins, Todd Gurley, Scooter Braun, Jeremy Renner, Scott Eastwood, Jimmy Butler and hospitality gurus Dave Grutman, Noah Tepperberg, Chris Paciello and Jason Strauss.

Whereas there was plenty of discuss which NFL crew Brady may transfer to subsequent, Stephen Ross simply poured chilly water on rumors he was planning on promoting the Dolphins or signing the Patriots legend.

Ross informed reporters at the Bloomberg Energy Gamers summit in Miami on Friday, “I’ve no curiosity in promoting the crew…I’m going to personal it till I die.” He added of Brady, “I’ve heard he’s going to be a free agent, however we’re not allowed to speak to him till someday in March and we’re a crew now that’s constructing. I don’t know why he’d actually need to come to the Dolphins. He’s in all probability one among the fiercest opponents there’s and we’re at the stage with the Dolphins the place we’re attempting to construct a crew for the future.”