‘RHOBH’ newbie Sutton Stracke clarifies Rihanna Fenty diss

Sutton Stracke nonetheless has Rihanna on the mind.

The most recent “RHOBH” sidekick was slammed by followers of the pop icon after the Season 10 premiere, throughout which she mistook the designer of Dorit Kemsley‘s blazer costume, listening to the label’s title as “Fendi” as a substitute of “Fenty.”

Stracke later quipped in a confessional: “If a celeb has achieved a collaboration, I may care much less. I imply, if God got here down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford on this costume, that doesn’t curiosity me.”

However plainly the 48-year-old is now blaming the ensuing backlash on a foul edit.

“What was missed was the very first thing out of my mouth to Dorit, which was, ‘I really like your costume,’” Stracke advised Folks. “I actually liked how she seemed; she seemed lovely that evening.”

She added, “Actually, God and Tom Ford coming collectively could be a critical dream come true as a result of I really like them each equally. I wasn’t referring to Dorit’s costume. If I like one thing, I’m going to love it as a result of I prefer it. Not as a result of God and Tom Ford got here collectively to make it. It had nothing to do with Rihanna and [parent company] LVMH. I really like Rihanna. I’ve bought three teenage children right here in the home, in order that’s not what it was referring to in any respect.”

“You possibly can’t be the editor on this,” Stracke famous of actuality tv. “We are able to attempt to clarify ourselves later, and it’s sort of loopy how enhancing can change, however I can’t management that.”

Perhaps Stracke will put on Fenty to the reunion as the final word olive department.