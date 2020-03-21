Rihanna and Drake reunite after rumored Hassan Jameel split

Rihanna and Drake have been noticed in shut proximity to one another at Yams Day 2020 — a live performance honoring the late A$AP Mob member A$AP Yams — on Friday.

Followers captured a video that exhibits the exes standing close to one another within the crowd as they took in one of many performances.

It’s unclear whether or not the pair arrived collectively or spoke on the occasion, nevertheless it’s possible they crossed paths as a result of they have been just a few ft away from one another.

The timing of their reunion sparked rumors that the exes could also be rekindling a romance because it was just lately reported that Rihanna, 31, is newly single.

Nonetheless, a supply advised us they’re “not courting.”

A rep for Drake declined to remark and Rihanna’s rep didn’t return our requests.

In response to Us Weekly, the “Love on the Mind” singer just lately split from her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, after three years of courting.

The pair have been first linked in June 2017 when Rihanna was noticed hooking up with the 31-year-old Saudi Arabian businessman whereas on trip in Spain.

Drake, 33, and Rihanna have been rumored to have been courting off and on in 2016.

Nonetheless, Rihanna advised Vogue in Might 2018, “We don’t have a friendship now, however we’re not enemies both. It’s what it’s.”