Rihanna releases new music for first time in three years, upsets fans

September 10, 2020
Tina Sanders
Rihanna’s fans waited three years for new music from the pop star — however all they ended up getting was background vocals.

The Barbadian singer, 32, launched new music “Consider It,” with PARTYNEXTDOOR — the stage title of Canadian singer Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, 26 — on Thursday, however her military of devoted followers are disenchanted RiRi solely sings the observe’s five-word refrain and backup. That hasn’t stopped them from listening although: The audio and its lyric video have already collectively racked up almost 50,000 views on YouTube as of this writing.

“Rihanna actually made me wait three years for the background vocals?!” tweets one upset fan, to the tune of 6,500 likes.

“ ’Greatest make me consider it,’ echoing in my head for the following three years till rihanna offers us one other lil function,” writes one other in a tweet that has racked up over 2,200 likes.

rihanna
Rihanna on the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman on Feb. 7 in New York Metropolis.Getty Photos for Bergdorf Goodma

“Me listening to Rihanna sing the identical 1 sentence in #BelieveIt as if I haven’t been ready for an album for AGES,” tweets one listener, who hoped for “R9” — what fans have dubbed the singer’s ninth studio album, which they hope is in the works and coming quickly.

“Consider It,” is a part of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album “PARTYMOBILE,” his first in 4 years.

Rihanna’s final album was “Anti,” launched in 2016, which included the only “Work.”

“Consider it!!” Rihanna tweeted late Thursday evening, tagging PARTYNEXTDOOR and together with a preview of the observe.

Along with bringing some musical aid to her followers, Rihanna has additionally been doing her half to assist fight the unfold of the coronavirus. Earlier this month she donated $5 million to the Clara Lionel Basis, which the Fenty Magnificence, creator based in honor of her grandparents. The cash will go to meals banks and supporting medical staffers with wanted tools.

rihanna
PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the Important Stage at Wi-fi Pageant 2018 at Finsbury Park in London.Getty Photos

Tina Sanders

Tina is the mind behind Gruntstuff.com, and she ideated it when she was working for an online magazine company where she used to cover US-based headlines news. She holds a degree in journalism and has more than 4.5 years of experience in an online magazine company. She had the idea while working there but when she was quite sure about starting something on her own, she took the risk and left the job to start Gruntstuff. Since then she added a few team members, and along with them, she creates General US news content on the site.

