Rihanna releases new music for first time in three years, upsets fans

Rihanna’s fans waited three years for new music from the pop star — however all they ended up getting was background vocals.

The Barbadian singer, 32, launched new music “Consider It,” with PARTYNEXTDOOR — the stage title of Canadian singer Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, 26 — on Thursday, however her military of devoted followers are disenchanted RiRi solely sings the observe’s five-word refrain and backup. That hasn’t stopped them from listening although: The audio and its lyric video have already collectively racked up almost 50,000 views on YouTube as of this writing.

“Rihanna actually made me wait three years for the background vocals?!” tweets one upset fan, to the tune of 6,500 likes.

“ ’Greatest make me consider it,’ echoing in my head for the following three years till rihanna offers us one other lil function,” writes one other in a tweet that has racked up over 2,200 likes.

“Me listening to Rihanna sing the identical 1 sentence in #BelieveIt as if I haven’t been ready for an album for AGES,” tweets one listener, who hoped for “R9” — what fans have dubbed the singer’s ninth studio album, which they hope is in the works and coming quickly.

“Consider It,” is a part of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album “PARTYMOBILE,” his first in 4 years.

Rihanna’s final album was “Anti,” launched in 2016, which included the only “Work.”

“Consider it!!” Rihanna tweeted late Thursday evening, tagging PARTYNEXTDOOR and together with a preview of the observe.

Along with bringing some musical aid to her followers, Rihanna has additionally been doing her half to assist fight the unfold of the coronavirus. Earlier this month she donated $5 million to the Clara Lionel Basis, which the Fenty Magnificence, creator based in honor of her grandparents. The cash will go to meals banks and supporting medical staffers with wanted tools.