Rihanna reportedly dating A$AP Rocky after breakup from Hassan Jameel

March 12, 2020
Tina Sanders
Rihanna has apparently discovered love in a hopeless place.

Simply weeks after the Fenty Magnificence founder, 31, break up from longtime billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, she’s moved on with rapper A$AP Rocky, The Solar reported. The duo was reportedly noticed getting shut in New York Metropolis this month.

“They shared a resort suite throughout that journey in New York,” a supply informed the outlet. “Nonetheless, Rihanna is reluctant to place a label on it because it’s so quickly after Hassan. They’re actually having fun with one another’s firm and taking issues straightforward because it’s nonetheless early days.”

The supply added, “It’s actually informal between them and she or he’s not desirous about whether or not there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single woman having enjoyable.”

Reps didn’t instantly return Web page Six’s request for remark.

She and Jameel dated for 3 years. Shortly after the break up, she was noticed on the similar occasion as Drake, however a supply informed us they weren’t dating once more.

In 2013, Rihanna was noticed getting shut with Rocky at Soho Home.

“They have been enjoying pool and hanging by the stairwell,” a spy mentioned on the time. “They weren’t kissing or something, however they have been wanting very pleasant.”

The “Reward the Lord” rapper, 31, beforehand dated Kendall Jenner.

