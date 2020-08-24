General News

Rihanna sent ventilator to dad after he tested positive for coronavirus

August 24, 2020
Tina Sanders
Rihanna‘s father Ronald Fenty tested positive for coronavirus in his house nation of Barbados however has now beat COVID-19 thanks to the famous person’s assist.

“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me each day,” Fenty, 66, just lately shared with The Solar. “I believed I used to be going to die to be sincere. I’ve to say, I really like you a lot, Robyn. She did a lot for me. I respect every part she has executed.”

In accordance to her father, the Fenty Magnificence founder sent a ventilator to his Caribbean house and gave him “greater than sufficient” to battle the sickness that left him feeling weak and frightened for his life.

Rihanna and Ronald Fenty
Rihanna and Ronald FentyMEGA

“I received a fever up within my nostril. I had a fever throughout my lips. It was simply a variety of fever,” Fenty revealed. “I feared the worst. I believed I used to be going to die, truthfully.”

Two weeks after being quarantined on the Paragon Isolation Middle, Fenty was declared virus-free. He’s now resting in his St. James house.

“I need all people to keep house. It is a critical state of affairs,” Fenty requested of the general public. “Extra critical than folks notice. Please keep house.”

Rihanna can also be utilizing her money and time to assist these globally affected by the virus, donating $5 million to the trigger by way of her Clara Lionel Basis. She and Jay-Z additionally teamed up to donate $1 million every to these affected in Los Angeles and New York. Twitter boss Jack Dorsey can also be collaborating with the “Work” singer to assist home abuse survivors who could have been displaced in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

