Rihanna wears $1,600 sparkling heels and sweatpants at the airport

March 25, 2020
Tina Sanders
Rihanna is the final queen of blending style and consolation.

The star, 31, arrived at JFK airport in NYC on Friday sparkling from head to toe. Not solely did the style and magnificence mogul sport her beloved Rafaello & Co cross necklace, however she additionally sported a pair of bedazzled “Almond” pumps from Bottega Veneta that retail for $1,620.

The glittering heels weren’t the solely standout merchandise of Rih’s in-flight look. She stored the relaxation easy with an all-black shade palette, sporting a black fleece jacket by Mastermind and her go-to airport combo of a Vetements sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.

Nonetheless, Rihanna’s equipment took the cake; she rolled an Off-White x Rimowa clear suitcase ($1,330) and juggled a Dior canvas tote ($2,750) and a Celine leather-based shopper ($1,350).

Regardless of the place she’s flying, Rihanna all the time shines vivid like a diamond.

