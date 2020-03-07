Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Michael Strahan party through the rain

Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan didn’t let a Friday evening downpour spoil their Tremendous Bowl celebrations.

They had been seen at Wayne Boich and Bruce Beal’s South Seashore party, mingling with stars together with Marc Anthony and Kevin Hart.

Wyclef Jean mentioned, “I’m from Haiti, and we don’t let a bit of rain spoil the enjoyable,” then carried out in the rain.

Rick Ross and Ludacris carried out, and Cardi B arrived later with husband Offset to seek out her anticipated present was a washout, however she nonetheless jumped on a makeshift stage in the front room to want Beal a cheerful birthday and offered him with a 15-liter, $45,000 bottle of Champagne.

Stephen Ross mentioned, “I’ve little interest in promoting the [Dolphins] . . . I’m going to personal it till I die.” He added, “I’ve heard [Brady’s] going to be a free agent, however we’re not allowed to speak to him till someday in March . . . I don’t know why he’d actually wish to come to the Dolphins. He’s most likely one in every of the fiercest rivals there’s, and we’re at the stage with the Dolphins the place we’re making an attempt to construct a crew for the future.”